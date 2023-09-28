Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 458,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

VPG stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

