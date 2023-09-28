Denali Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1,532.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

