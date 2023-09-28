Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 30,800 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 416.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of DLH worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

DLH Stock Performance

DLHC opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

