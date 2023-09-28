Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.33%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

