Denali Advisors LLC Buys 19,200 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGRX. Piper Sandler downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

