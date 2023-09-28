Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$173.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.74 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Azenta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.