Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $742.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 742 ($9.06) and last traded at GBX 763.50 ($9.32), with a volume of 345887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758 ($9.26).

Safestore Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 897.83.

Insider Activity at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Ian Krieger acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £99,345.20 ($121,315.42). 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

