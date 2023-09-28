Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 461,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 827,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Nerdy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and have sold 102,163 shares valued at $387,681. 38.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

