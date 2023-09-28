89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 3.9%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.82. 221,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,515,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETNB. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

89bio Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

