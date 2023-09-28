S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.55

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.55 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 64.45 ($0.79), with a volume of 5887039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.95 ($0.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.30) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

S4 Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

About S4 Capital

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.06. The stock has a market cap of £364.55 million, a P/E ratio of -451.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

