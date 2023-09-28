Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.80

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.80 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.33 ($0.14), with a volume of 1459783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.59 million, a PE ratio of -504.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.36.

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

