Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 5.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.83. 404,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,216,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.