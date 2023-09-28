Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $515.00

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.29), with a volume of 10316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507.50 ($6.20).

Literacy Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 484.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 463.04. The company has a market capitalization of £307.80 million, a PE ratio of 384.47 and a beta of -0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Kevin Dady acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £236,500 ($288,802.05). 60.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

