PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.40

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.40 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.73), with a volume of 609009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.60).

PCI-PAL Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of £36.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,008.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

