Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.60), with a volume of 5386551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.79).

Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.87.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

