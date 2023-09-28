Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.71 and last traded at $69.00. 184,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 786,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

Specifically, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $465,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $483,090.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,976,208. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

