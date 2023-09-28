Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.36. 418,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 695,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Repay Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,396 shares of company stock worth $4,206,568. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repay by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 125,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Repay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

