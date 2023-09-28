Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.89-$0.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of ST opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

