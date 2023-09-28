Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.03-3.15 EPS.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Concentrix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.60.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at $180,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Concentrix by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

