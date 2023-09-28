Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $481.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.