Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 387665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

