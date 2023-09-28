Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.53), with a volume of 4514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.53).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.13. The firm has a market cap of £10.14 million, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

