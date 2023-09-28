Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.00

Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.40), with a volume of 28641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.48).

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £58.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.34.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

