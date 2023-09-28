Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £169

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £160 ($195.38) to £169 ($206.37) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £143.40 ($175.11).
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
