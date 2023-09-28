Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s current price.

Seeing Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at GBX 5.48 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martin Ive purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £802,500 ($979,973.13). Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

