Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $136.31

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.31 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 142.65 ($1.74), with a volume of 103823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.86).

Audioboom Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.71 million, a PE ratio of -245.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roger Maddock acquired 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,912.95 ($2,336.00). In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £9,999.60 ($12,211.01). Also, insider Roger Maddock bought 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,912.95 ($2,336.00). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,636. Insiders own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.