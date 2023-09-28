Robert W. Baird Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

MU opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

