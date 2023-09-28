Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.