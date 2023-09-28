True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 304075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 2.7 %

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

