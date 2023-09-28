Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.04. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 133.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.37.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

