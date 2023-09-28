Research Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:USB opened at $32.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.