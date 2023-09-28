Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $211.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.20. The firm has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

