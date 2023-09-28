Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

