Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes $213,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $395.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

