Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

