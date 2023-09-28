Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issued By Zacks Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

