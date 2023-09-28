Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,104,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $244.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.96.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.