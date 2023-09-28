Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

CATY opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

