Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.23% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $46,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 393,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,117,000 after buying an additional 496,983 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SQM opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.61.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

