Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.5 %

NOC stock opened at $437.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.71 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

