Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

