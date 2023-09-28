Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

