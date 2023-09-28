FY2024 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $11.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.51. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $274.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.22. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $197.61 and a 52 week high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.