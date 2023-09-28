DISH Network Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DISH Network in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DISH Network

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 200.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.