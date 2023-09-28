Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $355.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.71. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

