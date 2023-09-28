Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278,636 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $50,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

