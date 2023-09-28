Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.26.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $99.99 and a 1 year high of $123.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after buying an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

