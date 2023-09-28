Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

