Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

