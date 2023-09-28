Brokers Offer Predictions for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

